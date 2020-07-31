Friday, 31 July 2020 – Tanzanian President, John Pombe Magufuli, is a no-nonsese leader who doesn’t tolerate laxity and corruption.

Although his style of leadership has earned him both critics and fans, Magufuli continues doing things his own way despite being labelled a dictator.

During a recent roadside rally, Magufuli called the Health Minister, put him on a loudspeaker and asked him hard questions concerning stalled projects in an area called Mkuranga, as Wananchi listened.

The no-nonsense President questioned the Minister why the projects have stalled despite money being released by the Government.

The Minister was ordered to visit the area the next day and sort out the issue and then report back to the President.

This man Magufuli is no joke.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST