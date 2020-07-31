Thursday, July 30, 2020 – Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s controversial son, Junior, is officially off the market.

Junior and his longtime Kikuyu girlfriend, Wanja Wahoro, tied the knot in a private ceremony held at Zereniti House in Limuru.

While sharing photos from their all white-wedding, Junior wrote:

“I will walk for miles to water your roots every single day until you are too tall and impossible for anyone to ignore. My strong steadfast Acacia. Ineffable in stature and beauty. The shade of your branches will always be my refuge,”

On her part, Wanja, who is a Nairobi-based singer wrote:

“You are a fixed point in my universe, and the best friend I’ve ever known.

“‘🧡 Not the wedding we planned originally, but ultimately even more perfect and intimate than we could have ever imagined.

“So many thanks to Zereniti House for hosting us SO wonderfully,”

Sometimes back, Junior stunned netizens after he shared photos of himself posing in a thong.

He has also been spotted in numerous occasions out and about wearing a dress.

Check out photos from the wedding below.









