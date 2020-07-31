Friday, July 31, 2020 – Former IEBC Commissioner, Dr Rosylene Akombe, has indirectly revealed the individuals who killed former IEBC ICT manager, Chris Msando, in 2017.

Msando, with his girlfriend Caroline Ngumbu, were killed in Kikuyu and their bodies dumped in a coffee bush near Muguga town.

Akombe, who bolted to exile some months later, said Chris Msando was led “to the slaughterhouse” by commission insiders.

She said she is willing to testify at an inquest if there is one, and likened the killers to Judas Iscariot.

Akombe said authorities are not willing to arrest Msando’s killers and accused the ODPP of laxity.

Msando had promised to ensure the IEBC tech system in the 2017 elections was foolproof.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory was later nullified by the Supreme Court citing irregularities in the process.

He won, however, in a rerun where he was contesting against himself.

Akombe, in a series of tweets, put the IEBC on the spot, saying Msando’s colleagues sold him out to his killers.

Former IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, is mentioned extensively as among men who led Msando to the slaughterhouse.

