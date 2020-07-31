Thursday, July 30, 2020 – K24 news anchor Anne Kiguta, has set the record straight on claims that she is in the family way.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of three stated that she just gained some weight but she is not pregnant.

“Guys some personal fake news… I’m expecting two baby burgers again!!”

“See God!! What has become of the world?!”

“Can’t a woman eat gluten in peace anymore?!”

“But I’ll be sure to let you know of any developments in OUR reproductive health because God is a God of Double Double! I’m so happy!” she wrote.

Kiguta has kept her private life under wraps since she broke up with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nephew cum Personal Secretary, Jomo Gecaga.

See Jomo Gecaga holding his twins with Anne Kiguta below.

Jomo, who is the father of Kiguta’s twins, dumped the screen siren for fashinista, Lola Hannigan.

