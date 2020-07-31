Thursday July 30, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss, General Mohamed Badi, has issued a notice to city residents to collect unclaimed bodies in public mortuaries within seven days.

Badi, through Health Secretary Dr. Josephine Kibaru, noted that 151 unclaimed bodies were lying at City Mortuary and seven at the Mbagathi Funeral Home from the date of admission awaiting collection.

“Pursuant to Public Health Act Cap 242 (subsidiary; public health (public mortuaries) rules, 1991 (2), Interested members of the public are asked to identify and collect the bodies within seven days, failure to which the Nairobi Metropolitan Services will seek authority for disposal,” the notice read in part.

The bodies in the public mortuaries date from as far back as 2018 and as recently as the month of April 2020.

Most of their identities are unknown and are from different parts of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area including Kitengela, Kasarani, Lang’ata, Kabete, Juja, Kamukunji, Starehe, Soweto, Buru Buru, Muthaiga, Mlolongo, Pangani, Kikuyu.

The causes of death stated in the notice include accidents, drowning, suicide, natural death, mob justice, shooting and murder.

In January 2020, City Hall issued a similar notice for the collection of 108 unclaimed bodies lying at the Mbagathi District Hospital mortuary and Nairobi City Mortuary.

According to the Public Health Act Cap 242, a public mortuary is a mortuary within a Government medical institution where dead bodies are kept before burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST