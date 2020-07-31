Friday, July 31, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has reminded President Uhuru Kenyatta of a time he warned him about his association with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Wednesday in reference to the contentious revenue allocation formula that 18 ODM Senators opposed on Tuesday, July 28th, Kuria said Raila should have helped Uhuru by rallying his allies behind the bill that would have increased revenue allocation to Counties in Mt Kenya region.

Kuria said that he had warned the President that Raila had ulterior motives because he was acting like he wanted to take Uhuru’s position.

“Out of the 25 Senators that opposed the bill, 18 were from Raila Odinga and NASA.”

“I have two questions, our President I had warned you about this person, (Raila) if he is with you and with all his powers, he could have rallied his Senators so that we can all be together,” Kuria said.

“This person (Raila), it is like one who runs after his father looking for a title.”

“Raila wants a title so that he is running after our President to snatch the title from him,” Kuria added.

