Tuesday July 30, 2020 – Former IEBC Commissioner, Dr Roselyn Akombe, has said she is ready to testify in the murder of former IEBC ICT Manager, Chris Msando, who was killed in 2017.

Msando and his girlfriend, Caroline Ngumbu, were found murdered in a coffee bush around Kikuyu area.

Sharing her thoughts three years after his death, Dr Akombe stated that she is ready and available to testify in Msando’s murder case.

Dr Akombe, who is in exile in the United States, called on Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President , Nelson Havi, to take up the case as a matter of public interest.

“Now that we are on our @NelsonHavi @lawsocietykenya appreciation day, may I indulge you with a request?”

“On this anniversary of my colleague Msando’s murder, could you take this case up in the public’s interest?”

“As I have said in the past, I am ready to testify,” Dr Akombe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST