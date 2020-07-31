Friday, July 30, 2020 – The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has tripled in the last three months and now stands at 19,913 as at Thursday, July 30th.

Kenya has been recording double digit deaths daily over the last three days raising the death toll to 325.

Currently, there are 1,275 COVID-19 patients admitted in various hospitals across the country.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of COVID-19 in the country, Ministry of Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth stated that 56 are in ICU, 34 on ventilator support, 20 on supplementary oxygen and 2 in ICU isolation, pending a transfer into the general ward or the HDU.

Meanwhile, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said on Thursday that more males than females are still contracting the virus and urged men to re-evaluate their diet and lifestyle.

“I urge all of us to adopt a healthy lifestyle, avoid smoking and alcohol and engage in physical activities,” he said.

He added that mild symptoms of the virus can be managed by taking warm fluids and eating nutritious food.

Out of the 788 new positives announced on Thursday, 475 are male while 313 are women.

The new cases were detected from 5,521 samples.

