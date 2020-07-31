Thursday July 30, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has moved to prepare his party, KANU, for the 2022 presidential race where he is set to be a candidate.

This is after he launched KANU’s online recruitment drive as he prepares to run for Presidency in 2022

He launched an online membership recruitment drive that mainly targets to bring young people to the independence party.

The party has also re-branded to drop off its old look with a modernized look and a new slogan – Tuko Fresh.

“The corner stone of every political party is its members.”

“It is in this regard that KANU chose to revise its membership cadres to ensure they are more accommodative and is responsive to the affirmative needs of women and people with disabilities.”

“Therefore, I am glad to have officially launched the digital membership recruitment drive today at the KANU Headquarters,” Moi said.

KANU’s Secretary General, Nick Salat, warned those eyeing the Presidency in 2022 to prepare for a formidable competition from the Baringo Senator.

“In the past several elections, we have supported other candidates for the Presidency but for 2022 we have our own – our Chairman Gideon Moi.”

“We are in it to win,” Salat said.

Other politicians who have shown interest in the Presidency in the 2022 general elections include Deputy President William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST