Friday July 31, 2020 – Former IEBC Commissioner, Roselyn Akombe, has revealed that the slain IEBC ICT manager, Chris Msando, was led to the slaughterhouse by commission insiders.

In a series of tweets, Akombe put the IEBC on the spot saying Msando’s colleagues sold him out to his killers.

She noted that she is ready to spill the beans by telling what she knows regarding Msando’s death.

Akombe likened Msando’s killers to Judas Iscariot of these days.

“…Painful that instead on this day three years ago, your own colleagues led you to the slaughterhouse.”

“Like Judas, they sold you for thirty cents, “Akombe tweeted.

“We will find justice for you, no matter how long it takes,” the former Commissioner said.

Akombe asked the Law Society of Kenya to take up the case for the sake of public interest and disclosed that she is ready to testify.

But in response, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said it was unfair for Akombe to speak three years later yet she was around when the murder took place.

“We all want to see justice for the family of Msando and for Msando.”

“We have said this right from the beginning,” Chebukati stated.

“Akombe should help authorities solve the murder.”

“It appears there is something she knows which we don’t know.”

“I believe she should provide that information to the investigative agencies. Perhaps it will help for the investigations to be completed,” Chebukati said.

He said his commission did everything possible from the onset to help solve the murder.

The IEBC boss said that if Akombe is in any way unable to present herself to the DCI, the police can arrange to take the information from her.

Akombe said authorities are not willing to arrest Msando’s killers, accusing the ODPP of laxity.

Msando had promised to ensure the IEBC voting system in the 2017 elections was foolproof.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory was later nullified by the Supreme Court citing irregularities in the process.

He won, however, in a rerun where he was the ‘sole contestant’.

