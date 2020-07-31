Job Title: Store Clerk

Reporting to: Assistant Product Supervisor,

Department: Stores,

Supervises: N/A,

Job Summary

As a Store Clerk you will ensure that customers have a satisfactory shopping experience. You will do this by attending to clients’ needs and answering any questions they might have regarding the store’s products.

Responsibilities

Assisting customers with the selection of merchandise

Greeting, interacting and monitoring customers to assist the store in loss prevention

Displaying and organizing products in the store

Helping customers in billing and payment processes at the stores counter

Communicating information about product availability,

Maintaining the outlook of the store through dusting, cleaning and restocking merchandise on the shelves

Handling record keeping and re-ordering systems

Helping with preparation for displays, trade shows and windows

Qualifications

Good verbal communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent customer service skills

Exceptional work ethic and strict adherence to company policy and sales goals

Ability to work flexible hours and multitask in a fast-paced environment

Strong organizational skills and detail-oriented

Ability to work in a team and independently with minimum supervision

Time management and ability to prioritize tasks given

Willingness to learn about new items and procedures quickly

How To Apply

Send your applications to hro@ramaltd.com