Job Title:              Store Clerk

Reporting to:     Assistant Product Supervisor,

Department:      Stores,

Supervises:         N/A,

Job Summary

As a Store Clerk you will ensure that customers have a satisfactory shopping experience. You will do this by attending to clients’ needs and answering any questions they might have regarding the store’s products.

Responsibilities

  • Assisting customers with the selection of merchandise
  • Greeting, interacting and monitoring customers to assist the store in loss prevention
  • Displaying and organizing products in the store
  • Helping customers in billing and payment processes at the stores counter
  • Communicating information about product availability,
  • Maintaining the outlook of the store through dusting, cleaning and restocking merchandise on the shelves
  • Handling record keeping and re-ordering systems
  • Helping with preparation for displays, trade shows and windows

Qualifications

  • Good verbal communication and interpersonal skills
  • Excellent customer service skills
  • Exceptional work ethic and strict adherence to company policy and sales goals
  • Ability to work flexible hours and multitask in a fast-paced environment
  • Strong organizational skills and detail-oriented
  • Ability to work in a team and independently with minimum supervision
  • Time management and ability to prioritize tasks given
  • Willingness to learn about new items and procedures quickly

How To Apply

Send your applications to hro@ramaltd.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply