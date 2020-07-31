Job Title: Store Clerk
Reporting to: Assistant Product Supervisor,
Department: Stores,
Supervises: N/A,
Job Summary
As a Store Clerk you will ensure that customers have a satisfactory shopping experience. You will do this by attending to clients’ needs and answering any questions they might have regarding the store’s products.
Responsibilities
- Assisting customers with the selection of merchandise
- Greeting, interacting and monitoring customers to assist the store in loss prevention
- Displaying and organizing products in the store
- Helping customers in billing and payment processes at the stores counter
- Communicating information about product availability,
- Maintaining the outlook of the store through dusting, cleaning and restocking merchandise on the shelves
- Handling record keeping and re-ordering systems
- Helping with preparation for displays, trade shows and windows
Qualifications
- Good verbal communication and interpersonal skills
- Excellent customer service skills
- Exceptional work ethic and strict adherence to company policy and sales goals
- Ability to work flexible hours and multitask in a fast-paced environment
- Strong organizational skills and detail-oriented
- Ability to work in a team and independently with minimum supervision
- Time management and ability to prioritize tasks given
- Willingness to learn about new items and procedures quickly
How To Apply
Send your applications to hro@ramaltd.com