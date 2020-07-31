Thursday, 30 July 2020 – Human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, has exposed ‘Nigeria’, an area located at Mlango Wa Kubwa in Nairobi, that no police or journalist can dare set foot in.

According to Mwangi, the area is a drug den that is run by ruthless cartels and police only go to there to collect bribes and offer protection to the cartels.

The cops cannot attempt to make any arrests in the area because they fear for their lives.

Journalists cannot also set foot in the notorious drug den.

Mwangi urged DCI and the Kenya Police to help the area MCA, Patricia Mutheu, who was in the news recently after she was involved in a scuffle with some cops at City Hall , clean the area.

Here’s what he posted.

And true to Mwangi’s words, the area is a dreaded drug den.







