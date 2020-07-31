Thursday, July 30, 2020 – Microsoft founder and renown philanthropist, Bill Gates, has said that coronavirus tests are a ‘complete waste’

According to Mr. Gates, the amount of time it takes for test results to come back means they don’t achieve the purpose for which they were carried out for – which is the timely isolation of the patient before the spreading of the disease begins.

Further, the billionaire, whose foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has donated millions of dollars towards research for a vaccine for Covid-19 stated that people need to get results back sooner so that they’re able to “change their behavior so they’re not infecting other people.”

Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Mr. Gates said:

“That test is a complete waste.

“And to all these numbers about how much we test, the majority is just complete waste,” he added, calling it “insane” to have to pay for test results that could take more than three days and up to a full week.

“The simplest thing, which has to do with such insanity, is you should reimburse somebody for getting a test that takes more than 48 hours to get the result back,” he added.

In April, 2018, the software tycoon predicted the outbreak of a viral pandemic and urged world leaders to prepare for the pandemic in the same serious way they would prepare for war.

“This preparation includes staging simulations, war games and preparedness exercises so that we can better understand how diseases will spread and how to deal with responses such as quarantine and communications to minimize panic,” Gates said.

Gates’ prediction has come to pass with over 17 million people infected with Covid-19 worldwide and over 600,000 deaths and still counting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST