Thursday, July 30, 2020 – Controversial Kenyan singer, Kevin Bahati, has officially quit spreading the gospel via music.

While this has not come as a surprise as some of his latest songs attest, Bahati says he has decided to focus on making love songs because the gospel industry in Kenya is rotten.

Speaking in an interview with comedian MC Jessy, Bahati said:

“The gospel ni Christ and I have Christ in my heart and believe in God and God is the reason I’m at the top.

“I cannot leave Christ, that’s the most important.

“The gospel industry is rotten…but that’s story for another day,”

He went on to state that he “consulted God” before writing his recent releases, ‘Wanani’ and ‘Missing You’.

“I prayed before I wrote Wanani, Missing You…nili-consult God sana.

“I was fought a lot in the gospel industry and I knew I was not doing the gospel for the people.

“So when I’m doing a gospel song I will do it for God, not for the industry,” stated Bahati.

“I just separated myself from the gospel industry for a while but I’m in Christ and the lord is my personal saviour,” said Bahati.

He now joins Willy Paul who also started as a gospel singer but has since switched to the secular world and even landed an endorsement deal with a popular beer brand.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.