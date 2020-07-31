Friday, July 31, 2020 – Citizen TV’s news anchor has slammed Kenyans doubting his Covid-19 positive status.

The award winning journalist announced on twitter nine days ago that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and that he was self-isolating at home.

“Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I’m doing good… NO symptoms…and my Family is fine.

“All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I’m in self isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE and God Bless!” read his tweet.

However, Kenyans were stunned when Jeff made a comeback on TV on Wednesday and hosted his JKL Show albeit from home.

A section of Kenyans took to social media to question his miraculous recovery given that it takes at least 14 days for Covid-19 patients to get an all clear.

This did not go down well with the veteran journalist who wondered if Kenyans wanted him to be in an ICU or in a morgue to believe he has Covid-19

Speaking on the JKL Show while interviewing Dr. Njenga, Jeff said:

“Welcome back to JKL, the home edition, working from home after testing positive for coronavirus about nine days ago.

“By the way Daktari, a lot of people are tweeting tonight saying is this Guy Sick?

“He doesn’t look Sick?

“Am I supposed to be on an IV drip in an ICU or in a morgue for people to realize I have COVID?

“What is wrong with people?,”

On his part, Dr Njenga stated that some people will always wait until they are affected directly before they acknowledge that it does exist.

I think people; Jeff people are just people until they see their friend or neighbour … and we saw this in what happened in relation to HIV/AIDS, until your cousin or your sister or your nephew, Wife or even Husband got infected or diagnosed it took years and years for people to understand that HIV was a reality in our community…

“ I have seen people say, Hao wamelipwa pesa, it cannot be the case, but what they don’t know is that more than 80% of the people who get infected are completely asymptomatic like you Jeff…they will say how can he be Covid positive and still looking strong.

