Thursday, 30 July 2020 – A police officer is nursing serious injuries after he was beaten by members of the public while executing his lawful duties.

Although it’s not clear what led to the scuffle between the cop and the civilians, photos shared online show the cop’s uniform soaked in blood while receiving treatment.

Despite being dressed in full police uniform with his force number clearly displayed, the rogue civilians decided to take the law into their own hands.

Cases of police being harassed by civilians while executing their lawful duties are on the rise and this is something that should be condemned.

Here are photos of the cop who was assaulted by civilians in Makueni.







