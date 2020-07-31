J/G “C”,

Responsibilities

General cleanliness within offices and compound

Dispatch of letters

Grounds men/women

Any other duties assigned

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan

A holder of Kenya Certificate of Education (KCE) Division IV or Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) Mean grade D (plain) will be appointed as senior support staff/cleaning supervisor III job group ‘D’.

How To Apply

Mandatory Additional requirements (Chapter VI documents of the constitution of Kenya 2010)

All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents

Tax Compliance Certificate

Clearance from HELB where necessary

Clearance from the Ethics and anti-corruption commission

Certificate of good conduct from the police

CRB Clearance Certificate

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications attaching copies of their certificates and testimonials, and send to the undersigned on or before 14th August, 2020 at 5.00 p.m.