Thursday, July 30, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Jeff Koinange, has left tongues wagging after he made a comeback on TV just nine days after he tested positive for Covid-19

The veteran media personality, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, July 20, hosted his JKL Show from home where he interviewedKenya Airways Board Chairman, Michael Joseph, on KQ and activist Jerotich Sei and Dr. Frank Njenga.

While starting his show, Jeff stated that he is standing strong despite contracting the dreaded virus.

“Is this camera on. Wait a minute. I have to make sure this interview happens from home. Please don’t panic, I am back. I tested for Covid-19 nine days ago and nine days later am still okay and standing strong,” Koinange stated.

Netizens have taken to social media to react to his swift recovery and we have sampled afew below.











The Kenyan DAILY POST.