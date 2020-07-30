Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Siaya Senator James Orengo has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to take some lessons from former President Mwai Kibaki.

The Minority Leader was taking part in discussions over the controversial Third Basis Revenue Allocation Formula which has blurred party and political lines, as leaders from marginalized Counties put the interests of their Counties first.

In his speech, Orengo lamented that unlike former President Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru was inaccessible to leaders.

He argued that the stalemate, which threatens a cash crunch for the Counties, will long have been resolved if Uhuru was accessible.

He went on to assert that he was not advising Uhuru for himself, but rather, for the country.

“The thing that President Kibaki did properly, no other President will be able to do it.”

“I am not ashamed of saying that.”

“I am advising the current President to be more accessible to enable us to solve these problems.”

“We would not have been here if he was more accessible, I’m telling you without being afraid.”

“I’m not saying it for me, I’m saying it for the country,” he thundered.

Orengo’s speech was met with approval from Senators who stamped their feet and chanted in support during the heated session.

He told Senators that he was disappointed in the house because they seemed to lack direction over the matter.

Orengo insisted that the matter of the revenue allocation formula was a weighty issue that needed to be given proper thought to ensure no County benefitted at the expense of another.

“We have lost our minds, with respect, I was hoping we could sit together as a people,” he stated.

Orengo’s stance was backed by, among others, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula who noted that he wouldn’t support the formula simply because his County would gain if others were to lose out.

The controversial third basis formula pegs allocation primarily on population and County functions.

