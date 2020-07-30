Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru suffered another blow as three Members of the County Assembly (MCA) allied to her were suspended for six months.

This was confirmed by Speaker Anthony Gathumbi.

The Speaker cited the chaos caused during the Governor’s impeachment motion as tgrounds for their suspension.

Speaking yesterday, Kirinyaga Assistant Director of Communication, Nicolas Muriuki, noted that the MCAs have vowed to move to court.

“On the side of the Executive, we are yet to respond to anything, this happened yesterday in the evening, the affected MCAs have rubbished the suspension.”

“The MCAs will seek legal redress in court, they have termed the suspension as a witch-hunt,” noted the Assistant Director of Communication.

The three MCAs include Anthony Kinyua (Karumande Ward), Patrick Chomba (Kabare Ward) and Nominated MCA Lucy Njeri.

The Assembly noted that the three MCAs embarrassed them during the Governor’s impeachment back on Tuesday, June 9th.

Chaos broke out after names of the three MCAs appeared on the impeachment register while they were against it.

The trio also complained that they were not allowed to speak during the impeachment by the County Assembly bringing commotion in the house.

The move to suspend the three MCAs widens the rift between Waiguru and the County Assembly who have been at loggerheads for months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST