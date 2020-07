Wednesday, 29 July 2020 – Aoko Otieno keeps on telling you that nearly all ladies in Nairobi belong to the streets.

They have multiple sexual partners and just when you think you have landed a wife material, you later realize that she has sucked all sizes of ‘cassavas’ and slept in mens’ cribs in nearly all estates across the city.

Read this interesting thread on how Nairobi ladies are being chewed like njugu karanga.















The Kenyan DAILY POST