Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Senate Majority Leader, Irungu Kang’ata, landed in deep trouble for threatening Jubilee Senators who shot down the population-driven revenue sharing formula.

Kang’ata threatened to punish Jubilee Senators who voted against the party that had proposed the formula.

He said he was considering remedial action against the errant Senators since his formula was a Government agenda.

“We now know who supports and who doesn’t support the ‘one man, one shilling, one vote’ idea…Very soon, as a party, we shall crack the whip on those who were not in support of gov’t business,” he stated.

However, many have criticized the Senator, arguing that the revenue sharing law cannot be a Government business because it is the sole mandate of the Senate.

Kang’ata has also been accused of fear mongering with many of the affected Senators having been punished during the so called Jubilee fumigation exercise.

Former legal advisor to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Senior Counsel, Abdikadir Mohamed, said it was wrong for Kangata to expect Senators to vote in a formula that was hurting their own Counties.

“Really Kangata …you just got whipped….are you that tone deaf?”

“You think the Senator for Mandera should vote to deduct 2B from his allocation?”

“And since you removed him as chair of Finance Committee what else do you think you can do?” Mohamed said.

Former Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, one of those who voted against Kangata’s formula, joined in the criticism.

“Tell him to wake up and smell the coffee.”

“The politics of arrogance and madharau must come to an end,” Murkomen said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST