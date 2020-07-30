Wednesday, July 30, 2020 – Fresh details have emerged over how President Uhuru Kenyatta and his newfound political ally, Raila Odinga, attempted to bribe Senators to pass the controversial revenue sharing formula that had been proposed by Muranga Senator, Irungu Kangata.

According to impeccable sources at the Senate, Uhuru and Raila Odinga sent their emissaries with a lot of cash to try to bribe senators so that the formula can be passed.

However, the Senators from ODM and Jubilee Coalition turned down the offer saying the formula will have affected many Counties in North Eastern since many were set to lose billions in revenue if the formula was adopted.

Other sources said President Uhuru, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka were taken by surprise when the Senators voted against the bill because they were assured at the time the vote was being taken that Senators were going to pass the revenue sharing formula.

The Senators voted in large numbers to shoot down the sharing formulae, including Senators whose counties were going to benefit such as Cleophas Malala, a move that shocked most Kenyans in the country.

The Senators had vowed to stand with other marginalized Counties that were set to lose a lot of money if the sharing formula was passed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST