Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Salary: KES 60000- 80,000 per Month

Answers to: Leadership Team

Open to: All applicants

About Xavier Project

Xavier Project is registered as an NGO in Uganda, an international NGO in Kenya and a company and charity in UK. All operations are in Kenya and Uganda, but a proportion of funding is raised in the UK. We have a three way partnership agreement between the branches of Xavier Project and one executive team primarily based in the Xavier Project headquarters in Nairobi. Xavier Project currently employs 28 permanent staff.

Xavier Project´s implementation model promotes building holistic partnerships with refugee led organisations (RLOs) across East Africa through which we promote community-led learning, community capacity-strengthening and enterprise development. We act as facilitators, supporting the RLOs to deliver education services and scale-out enterprise within their communities. We currently support six RLOs in six different locations in Kenya and Uganda. Through community-led solutions, we aspire to provide more refugee children with access to quality learning, delivered in environments that are safe and inclusive, and foster social, emotional and extra-curricular learning. This is done through various innovative programmes such as tablet-based learning programme for primary school children, online-based learning programme for out-of-school youth or outreach programme aiming to improve the access of refugee children with disabilities to quality education. Xavier Project partners with a wide range of Institutional Donors, Foundations and Trusts.

The Vacancy

Xavier Project is looking to recruit for the position of Programme Officer in our Kenya office. Corona Virus pandemic has had adverse impact on the education of millions of children across the world. While schools remain closed, learning cannot be suspended without profound consequences on the children’s psychosocial wellbeing and continuity of learning when schools resume. Alternative approaches must therefore be adopted to not only keep children engaged but to offer them Mental Health and Psychosocial Support during this challenging times.

During this season, Xavier Project is offering innovative, adaptive and robust education opportunities to refugee children in Kenya’s urban areas. These education interventions will not only ensure sustained learning during the school break but also seamless transition when schools re-open among the targeted groups. Furthermore, Xavier Project in consultation with other key education actors such as the Ministry of Education, the Kenya Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiE) and the Education Development Partners Coordination Group (EDPCG) will work with School Heads and Boards of Management to achieve post- COVID safe-back-to school.

Duties

Under the Education department Xavier Project runs a sponsorship programme for ECD , primary and secondary students besides an Accelerated Education Program that targets older youth. To supplement the radio and television lessons offered by the Ministry of Education, Xavier Project team has been involved in production and dissemination of educational podcasts and will be running a mobile library to support the students’ remote learning. The Programme Officer’s role will be to support the implementation of these education projects in Nairobi and other locations when the need arises.

The Programme Officer will be expected to:

Implement education activities according to strategy, proposals, budgets, and plans

Continuously monitor and evaluate the projects, document lessons learnt and improvement strategies

Mediate and improve Xavier Project’s relationships with various donors and partners including Refugee Led Organisations (RLOs)

Contribute to the growth of the Education Department by initiating innovative approaches

Take part in preparing fundraising proposals

Actively participate in promoting Xavier Project’s vision and mission

Represent FXP in various stakeholder forums

Any other duties assigned.

Desired Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent, Master’s degree is an added advantage

Advanced understanding and experience working in the education sector.

Excellent communication and technical writing skills including for proposals and reports particularly in English

Good knowledge of MS Office

Ability to work sensitively with refugee population or demonstrated experience working with marginalised communities

Ability to work effectively with other people both as an individual and as a member of a group

Experience or ability to work with people from various backgrounds

Excellent administration and organisational skills

Good problem solving skills

Experience in managing budgets

Willing to travel within Kenya

How To Apply

In place of the cover letter, interested candidates should submit complete the google forms On this link and submit their CVs ONLY to jobs@xavierproject.org.

Applicants are urged to apply as soon as they can and not wait until the deadline of 24th August 2020 if possible. Candidates should use email title Kenya Programme Officer and include their name in the email title. Please also include the names and contact details of two referees. Successful candidates will be expected to produce a Certificate of Good Conduct. Kindly note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted. For more information on what we do please visit http://www.xavierproject.org

Xavier Project is an equal opportunity employer and therefore does not discriminate on the basis of religion, race, colour, origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.