Wednesday, July 28, 2020 – A security guard is nursing injuries after she was accidentally shot by a police officeron Monday afternoon in Kilimani area of Nairobi.

According to a police report, the officer identified as Hussein Ali, was on escort duties when he accidentally discharged one round from his scorpion gun.

The security guard identified as Ms Lucy Njeri Kamau, sustained slight injuries on the right upper thigh and right ring finger.

“Hussein Ali while on escort duties in a Security Group of Africa vehicle while loading cash at Equity ATM at Kenol Petrol station Hurlingham Kilimani area accidentally discharged one round of 9mm ammunition from his officially issued firearm,” a police report reads.

The security guard was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where she was treated and discharged.

One spent cartridge was recovered from the scene of the incident.

