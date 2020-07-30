Thursday, July 30, 2020 – Police officers at Bondo Police Station are living with anxiety after their deceased boss tested positive for Covid-19

The late Bondo OCPD,Antony Wafula, died on Tuesday hours after being admitted in a hospital in the area with breathing problems.

The police boss is reported to have returned his children to Nairobi after the partial lockdown that was imposed in the city was lifted and only came back a few days ago.

Siaya County Police Commander, Francis Kooli, said samples had already been picked from the late officer’s body and taken to the KEMRI lab in Kisumu for testing to establish his cause of death.

“We are doing this to establish if he had Covid-19 given the symptoms and going by the fact that he had recently travelled to Nairobi,” he said.

The results are out and it has been confirmed that indeed Mr. Wafula succumbed to Covid-19.

The body was removed from the mortuary on Thursday morning for immediate burial at his Lukuyani home in Kakamega amidst drama after the wife dismissed the positive results.

Consequently, all officersat the Bondo Police Station on Thursday underwent compulsory COVID-19 tests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST