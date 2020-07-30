Thursday July 30, 2020 – A good number of lawmakers from the Coast region are in the final stages of forming a party ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

The legislators, who are from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, said the new party will give the region a stronger bargaining power in crucial national matters such as discussions on the proposed revenue allocation formula and formation of parliamentary leadership.

Impeccable sources said the leaders have been meeting to execute the plans to form the new party, signaling their plans to dump ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.

This week, Mr Odinga’s decision to support the third basis of sharing County revenue, which will see Coast and North Eastern Counties lose money, further incensed the leaders more.

Kilifi North MP, Owen Baya, one of the champions of the new political outfit, said sitting MPs, including those in Jubilee and other parties, have met several times to discuss the agenda.

“I can tell you without fear or a shadow of doubt that we are ready with a political party.”

“It is just a matter of time … of when we can launch and start branding it,” Baya said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST