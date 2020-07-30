Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General, Mohamed Badi, has directed all Nairobi Building owners to repaint their establishments.

In a notice on local publications, the NMS boss gave building owners in the city 60 days (two months) to comply with the order.

“Pursuant to Public Health Act Cap 242 Section 118 (b) on maintaining buildings clean, and Cap 242 Section 118 (c) on roads, pavements and other forms of appurtenances; this Notice is hereby given to all the building owners in Nairobi City to repaint their buildings.”

“This requirement shall be complied with within 60 days from the date of this public notice,” the notice read in part.

He added that the colours used should be those originally approved and changes must be approved by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services prior to applying.

General Badi warned that those who had not complied with the notice upon the lapse of the days will be liable to prosecution under relevant sections of the Public Health Act.

The NMS boss disclosed that they will continue with the repair of all pavements within the CBD, Upper Hill, Westlands, Ngara and in all sub-counties as well as undertake beautifying all roundabouts, road medians, open recreational spaces and all other greenery areas.

He further called on residents, individuals, organisations/ companies and building owners to partner with the Service in implementing various projects aimed at enhancing the aesthetic conditions of various streets, building frontages, pavements and green areas.

“Members of the public who are currently involved or wish to be involved in partnerships on beautification of such areas are invited to apply to the office of the Director General within a period of 14 days.”

“All design specifications shall be provided by the office of the undersigned,” he stated in a separate notice.

