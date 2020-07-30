Thursday, July 30, 2020 – A viral video of a man kicking out his baby mama after he found that he’s not the biological father of their 3-year old daughter has caused a stir on social media.

The man had suspected that the lady was unfaithful and decided to do a secret paternity test.

The results confirmed his worst fears and he had to kick the cheating lady out together with the poor innocent kid.

Well, it appears there are so many men world over raising children who are not theirs unknowingly.

According to statistics, nearly fifty percent of Kenyan men who go for paternity testing at the Government Chemist turn out not to be the real fathers of the children they have invested in both emotionally and financially.

To put this into perspective, these two Kenyan men have shared their heartbreaking experiences of paternity fraud.

Women can be evil!





