Thursday, July 30, 2020 – This lady was body shamed by her boyfriend over her ‘water stomach’ and she has taken to social media to embrace her imperfections.

The sexy lady shared text messages of her boyfriend telling her how ugly her stomach looks.

She tried to explain that it is normal for women to have such stomachs after giving birth but the ignoramus boyfriend went on to diss her further.

While sharing her photo on twitter, she wrote:

“My bd said I have a trash bag water stomach so here I am embracing that shit”

This is why ladies say men are trash!

See her posts below.





