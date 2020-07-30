Thursday, July 30, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 788 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in the country to 19,913.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of Covid-19 in the country, Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman said the new cases were detected from 5,521 samples.

The new cases consist of 475 male and 313 female.

On a sad note, Dr. Aman announced that 14 more patients had succumbed to the virus over the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 325.

However, on a positive note, 100 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours with eight from home based care and 92 from various hospitals.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 8,121.

At the same time, Dr. Aman advised Kenyans to adopt a healthy lifestyle by avoiding processed foods.

“I urge all of us to adopt healthy lifestyles by reducing consumption of highly refined processed foods, sweets, sugar-sweetened and flavored drinks or beverages which all have high amounts of unhealthy fats, sugar and salt.”

Nairobi continues to lead with the new infections with 487 cases, followed by Kiambu, Nakuru, and Kajiado at 86, 34, and 24 respectively.

The cases in Nairobi have been distributed as follows: Lang’ata (58), Westlands (50), Dagoretti North (42), Embakasi East (39), Madaraka (34), Embakasi South (32), Starehe (32), Embakasi West (30), Roysambu (29), Kasarani (28), Ruaraka (19), Kibra (19), Dagoretti South (19), Embakasi North (18), Embakasi Central (14), Kamukunji (14) and Mathare (10).

