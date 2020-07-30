Wednesday, 29 July 2020 – The President has been pleading with Kenyans to observe guidelines set by the Government, so as to curtail the spread of coronavirus but high profile politicians and senior Government officials are on the frontline in defying the same orders.

Despite the President ordering all bars closed, some untouchable and highly connected politicians and Government officials are still accessing night clubs to party.

In this video that Jubilee slay queen and Nairobi County Agriculture CEC, Karen Nyamu, posted on her Instagram page 2 days ago, she is seen at a club with some men having fun.

She was not even wearing a mask.

Uhuru ordered all clubs to be closed but untouchable politicians like Karen Nyamu, who is said to be Sonko’s side-chick, are still partying in night clubs.

See video that she posted on her IG page, openly defying the President’s directive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST