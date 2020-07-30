Thursday July 30, 2020 – The World Health Organisation has warned Health CS Mutahi Kagwe over a worrying trend that could derail Kenya’s war against the dreaded Covid19.

In a letter dated July 22nd, 2020, WHO’s Country Representative Dr. Rudi Eggers highlighted 12 key areas as potential hazards that could result in a health crisis.

The 12 major facets were detailed as, wearing of masks, public gatherings, public spaces, healthcare workers, public transport, testing and funding in counties, community engagement, contact tracing, isolation, reporting and surveillance.

“WHO would like to see the Government of Kenya, have all leaders at all levels of government and society and all politicians lead by example by assuring that they visibly demonstrate their personal compliance to the government directives,” the letter reads in part.

According to recommendations by the world health governing body, public transport could still pose the biggest risk yet.

It thus recommended strict limitations in public transport with emphasis on personal space.

Further, CS Kagwe was asked to ensure the adherence of matatu operators to the stipulated guidelines including the regular sanitising of vehicle interiors as well as the provision of hand sanitisers on entering the PSVs.

However, the global health body pointed out regular flouting of Covid19 health and safety measures as Kenya’s weakest point in the war against the pandemic.

The letter highlighted public gatherings among other restrictions as being openly ignored by leaders, arguing that this had a direct effect on the population.

WHO also urged the CS to ensure that health workers were properly equipped to handle the pandemic, singling them out as the single most important weapon against Covid19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST