Wednesday July 30, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) boss, Major General Mohamed Badi, has said he is not answerable to any politician in Nairobi including the Governor and the County Assembly.

Governor Sonko and Badi, who is a Kenya Airforce General, are currently embroiled in a nasty war over the control of Nairobi.

At the centre of the war is the control of the multi-billion shilling revenue basket as well as an allocation from the Government which is more than Sh 20 billion.

Speaking on Tuesday, Major Badi said his work is to return Nairobi to its former status and said that he only reports to President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

“I am still not interested in city politics.”

“I am not in a power struggle with anyone.”

“The President put me in charge of four County functions that were surrendered to the national Government.”

“I only report and answer to the President,” Badi said.

Sonko, who has a number of corruption cases over his head, has in the past accused Major Badi of playing politics in Nairobi, a claim Badi dismissed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST