Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Former Chairman of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), John Mututho, has put forth a proposal, that if adopted, could keep bars open.

Among the proposals by Mututho is having bars operate from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and limiting alcohol consumption.

“What should have been done [is] bars should have been allowed to operate in well-ventilated premises with about three tables outside and open between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.”

“Nobody should take alcohol home because it is illegal.”

“I would not support anything whether by NACADA or Ministry of Health because of the presence of children at home,” stated Mututho.

According to Mututho, people under the influence of alcohol behave differently according to sex – males become aggressive, females become receptive making social distancing a problem.

The former NACADA chairman questioned the closure of bars while permitting wines and spirits shops and supermarkets to sell alcohol labelling the directive as unfair.

Mututho proposed the idea that Kenyans should be allowed to have two beers or a quarter for hard drinks, noting that the regulation would ensure the public does not get drunk and disorderly.

He called for time to be given to addicts because the move to ban operation of bars will prove costly to drunkards who will suffer from withdrawal symptoms.

The small window of two hours will also limit those who will seek to beat the restriction of two beers as they will find it hard to club hop.

On Monday, July 27, President Uhuru Kenyatta banned the sale of alcoholic beverages in eateries and restaurants following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST