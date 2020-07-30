Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Battlelines were drawn on Tuesday when Senators debated the controversial division of revenue formula which adopted the ‘one man, one vote, one shilling’ slogan.

The motion proposed that more resources need to be allocated to densely populated Counties, a position that was supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, the proposal died on the table of the house when 25 Senators shot it down.

This comes even as Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga vehemently supported the formula to give more money to populous Counties.

The list of Senators who opposed the Government’s position consisted of legislators from the President’s party and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM.

Below are names of 25 Senators who shot down Uhuru and Raila’s motion.

Fatuma Dullo

Ibrahim Ali

Issa Juma

Hajj Moh’d Yussuf

Hargura Godana

Ekal Malachi

Boniface Kabaka

George Khaniri

Sam Ongeri

Stewart Mazda yo

Cleophas Malala

Eric Mogeni

Mutula Kilonzo

Sen. Johnes Mwaruma

Mwinyihaji Faki

Ledama Ole Kina

Sakaja Johnson

Enoch Wambua

Kindiki Kithure

Lelegwe Ltumbesi

Anwar Loitiptip

Mahamud Mohamed

Wario Juma

Philip Mpaayei

Kipchumba Murkomen

