Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Battlelines were drawn on Tuesday when Senators debated the controversial division of revenue formula which adopted the ‘one man, one vote, one shilling’ slogan.
The motion proposed that more resources need to be allocated to densely populated Counties, a position that was supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
However, the proposal died on the table of the house when 25 Senators shot it down.
This comes even as Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga vehemently supported the formula to give more money to populous Counties.
The list of Senators who opposed the Government’s position consisted of legislators from the President’s party and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM.
Below are names of 25 Senators who shot down Uhuru and Raila’s motion.
Fatuma Dullo
Ibrahim Ali
Issa Juma
Hajj Moh’d Yussuf
Hargura Godana
Ekal Malachi
Boniface Kabaka
George Khaniri
Sam Ongeri
Stewart Mazda yo
Cleophas Malala
Eric Mogeni
Mutula Kilonzo
Sen. Johnes Mwaruma
Mwinyihaji Faki
Ledama Ole Kina
Sakaja Johnson
Enoch Wambua
Kindiki Kithure
Lelegwe Ltumbesi
Anwar Loitiptip
Mahamud Mohamed
Wario Juma
Philip Mpaayei
Kipchumba Murkomen
The Kenyan DAILY POST