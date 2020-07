Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – This sexy lady has caused a stir on social media with her naughty birthday message to her boyfriend.

The sexy lady took to social media to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday and used the opportunity to let the world know that he’s a bull in bed.

While sharing their loved up photos, she wrote a crazy message.

Well, let’s just say, this guy has really dickmitized her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.