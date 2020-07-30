Thursday July 30, 2020 – Ministry of Foreign Affairs PS, Macharia Kamau, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Foreign Affairs head of communications, Jane Kariuki, stated that PS Kamau had been self-isolating at home since Friday, July 24th, 2020, when he tested positive.

She further explained that while working from home, the PS had delegated some of his duties to Political and Diplomatic Secretary, Ambassador Tom Amollo.

Staff at the Ministry had been tested as part of the commissioned institutionalized testing that targeted State officers.

Strict observance of Covid-19 guidelines has helped maintain calm at the Ministry.

Speaking about the status of PS Kamau, she disclosed that he only experienced slight flu and was recovering well.

In a leaked WhatsApp conversation, PS Kamau is said to have criticised the manner in which contact tracing was conducted.

Reports also claimed that there was no insurance cover for Covid-19 patients.

However, on July 28, NHIF announced that it will break insurance policies on disasters and epidemics to offer covers to members who contract the virus.

NHIF will cover Covid-19 patients admitted in Government hospitals including Kenyatta National Teaching Referral Hospital, Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital, Mbagathi County Hospital.

Aside from the named hospitals, members can also get cover at County-designated facilities and any other facility as may be designated by the Ministry of Health.

