Thursday July 30, 2020 – Former President Mwai Kibaki was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital on Monday over an acute pain in his lower abdomen.

According to doctors at the hospital, the former President was admitted to the VIP wing where he is currently receiving treatment.

While there was no one from his family to comment on what is ailing the former President who is credited for a sterling development record during his term, doctors said Kibaki has a recurring problem in the lower abdomen which gives him a lot of pain.

“Mzee is around being taken care of by his doctors.”

“He has undergone several tests once again to try to establish what could be the cause of the much pain he is in,” said a doctor who requested anonymity.

Last month, the ex-President was admitted to the same city hospital and was treated for the same discomfort.

The Kenyan DAILY POST