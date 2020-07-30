Thursday, 30 July 2020 – Some Kenyans are asking the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to swing into action and investigate this guy called Ben Mugah, who is showing off an extremely lavish lifestyle on social media without any known source of income.

Ben is a close friend of notorious fraudster, Kevin Obia, who has been entangled in many fraud cases that include gold scamming and online fraud.

Although Ben doesn’t reveal what he does for a living, he parades a lavish life on Instagram like Hushpuppi, the Nigerian fraudster who was arrested by FBI and extradited to the US to face several fraud cases.

The young man is fond of flaunting high end cars that range from Porsce to Range Rovers and designer clothes that only A-List celebrities can afford.

Is this really clean money?

See his lavish life.