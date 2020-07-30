Our client, a Safaricom dealer, wishes to recruit a qualified and experienced personnel in the below position:

Customer Executive

This person will be responsible for Customer service, floor device sales; service interactions etc

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree in Customer service / Sales / Marketing
  • Diploma in the above fields or with +4 years customer service or sales experience in the same or similar position
  • Experience in Shop floor operations and device sales with a proven record in meeting targets
  • Excellent customer service skills with the ability to empathise with the customer
  • Experience working with Safaricom or its dealership in the above position
  • Excellent interpersonal, presentation and written communication skills
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet targets and deadlines

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit a Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae indicating the position applied for, current and expected remuneration package to jukumuagency@gmail.com

Deadline of application is 15/08/2020

