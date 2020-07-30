Thursday July 30, 2020 – Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has sent a heartfelt message to the family of Peter Kania Kariuki, who was the Secretary General of the Prebyterian Church in East Africa.

Kania died on Sunday due to Covid-19 complications.

In a statement to Kenyans, Kagwe stated that Kania was his personal friend and eulogised him as a distinguished church official, who served the church with dedication in various stations.

“Peter was actually a personal friend, and on behalf of the Ministry of Health and on my own behalf, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to his widow, Nelius Kaniah, his three children, Njeri, Kariuki and Joel and the rest of the family,” reads the statement in part.

Kagwe intimated that Kania, together with other religious leaders, visited his office on April 19, 2020, prayed for him and his work in the Ministry in the fight against the pandemic.

“It’s unfortunate that the virus took away someone whose work was intended to make things better for our people,” reads an excerpt of the statement.

The CS further stated that Kania mobilised 4.5 million church members across East Africa to help those affected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If many of our people don’t work today, they won’t eat tomorrow.”

“When people are hungry, it’s not about giving them bread for one day.”

“It is about walking with them throughout their period of need,” stated Kania as he rallied Kenyans to donate as little as Ksh50 weekly or give in-kind dry food packages in wake of the pandemic.

“The County of Nyeri and the country at large has lost a great son who remained a public servant till his last day.”

“My Ministry has lost a prayer warrior for our work,” he concluded.

Kania will be buried on Thursday at the Church of Torch in Thogoto, Kikuyu, the PCEA headquarters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST