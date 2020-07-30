Thursday July 30, 2020 – Education CS George Magoha has announced that colleges and universities will remain closed until January 2021.

In a statement to Kenyans, Magoha noted that most institutions were not well prepared to enforce the prevention measures as recommended by the Ministry.

“All Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) and Universities will reopen for face-to-face sessions in January 2021.”

“A robust multi-sectoral approach will be employed to step up preparedness for reopening in compliance with MoH protocols on mitigating the Covid-19 effects,” he stated.

CS Magoha stated that a survey of all TTCs, Universities and TVET institutions had shown that few of them had put in place necessary measures to comply with the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 protocols that could guarantee safety of staff and learners once they reopen.

He directed that Universities should continue offering virtual learning, examinations and virtual graduations but in strict adherence and observance to quality measures set by the Commission for University Education’s the University Standards and Guidelines.

The CS added that all institutions will continue making arrangements for re-opening based on the provided guidelines and checklists.

“However, authorization to re-open for face to face teaching, learning and research, will be based on further guidance from Ministry of Health based on the dynamics of preparedness,” he added.

Prof Magoha further stated that the Ministry was looking into ways of supporting continued online learning for University students by supporting HELB to facilitate them for the acquisition of online learning facilities and resources.

The Kenyan DAILY POST