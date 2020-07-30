Thursday, July 30, 2020 – Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia, has announced that Kenya will allow fights from 11 countries whose cases of Covid-19 have gone down starting August 1st.

While outlining the protocols that have been put in place as Kenya opens up its borders, CS Macharia said the list will be reviewed daily by the Ministry of Transport and advisories issued according to the Covid-19 situation in the passengers’ countries of origin.

“All arriving passengers with a PCR-based Covid-19 negative result, whose temperature is not above 37 degrees Celsius and do not have difficulty in breathing, repeated cough and proved they were tested 96 hours before travel shall be exempted from quarantine,” said CS Macharia.

The passengers will also be exempt from the 9pm-4am curfew currently in place in Kenya.

The 11 countries are China, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, France, Rwanda, Uganda, Namibia and Morocco.

However, Tanzania is conspicuously missing from the list despite President John Pombe Magufuli announcing that the country is Covid-19 free.

Actually, life in Tanzania is going on normally from schools to churches and even bars have been operating as other countries imposed lockdowns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST