Wednesday July 29, 2020 – The Teaches Service Commission is mourning the death of one of the senior members of the secretariat who succumbed to pneumonia.

On Wednesday, the commission announced that the Head of Communications, Kihumba Kamotho, died in hospital on Monday, July 27th, 2020.

The former communications expert was battling pneumonia at Mater Hospital in Nairobi.

Kamotho will be remembered for his great dedication and focus in his work.

Under his stewardship, the Teachers Image magazine curved its niche as an authoritative educational publication second to none.

“Indeed, an unwritten law in the teaching fraternity is that if you want to pass TSC promotion interviews, read the Teachers Image,” TSC Head of Corporate Affairs, Beatrice Wababu, quipped.

The reason was attributed to the editorial standards set by Kamotho in the magazine which packages TSC and the Ministry of Education operational and policy stories.

“As we grieve Kamotho’s death, we appeal to teachers to offer his family and friends the peace they deserve to mourn him.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” she signed off.

His expertise in communication was nurtured before he joined TSC having worked for leading media stations in Kenya.

He briefly worked at the Nation Media Group as a writer in 1992 and served as an education writer, chief sub-editor and senior editor at the Standard Media Group from 1994 to 2002 when he joined the TSC secretariat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST