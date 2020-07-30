Position: Associate Accountant II



Reporting To: Finance Business Partner

Position Summary

To ensure efficient and effective organization and coordination of day-to-day accounting operations of the office. To provide finance business partnership to all team members in the business.

We are an engineering and industrial supplies company based in Industrial area in Nairobi.

We provide electrical engineering, pneumatics, tools, and personal protective equipment with industries across East Africa.We offer end-to-end technical support and supplies to our clients to ensure smooth operations of their manufacturing processes.

Job Description

Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department

Type accurately, prepare and maintain accounting documents and records

Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings and statements

Reconcile accounts in a timely manner

Daily enter key data of financial transactions in database

Provide assistance and support to company personnel

Research, track and restore accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies

Inform management and compile reports/summaries on activity areas

Function in accordance with established standards, procedures and applicable laws

Update all company files and assist with filing statutory returns

Qualifications

At least ATC Final to CPA section two

At least 20 years old

Computer literate-Knowledge of Excel spreadsheets is a must

Knowledge of QuickBooks Accounting Software is a must

Be passionate about the profession.

Be willing to work under no supervision

Terms of Service

6 months and can be converted to full time contract WITH FULL BENEFITS on completion of the contract and show of good performance.

How to Apply

Please send your application with CV and all certificates to this email: hr@motionindustrials.com