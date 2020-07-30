Position: Associate Accountant II
Reporting To: Finance Business Partner
Position Summary
To ensure efficient and effective organization and coordination of day-to-day accounting operations of the office. To provide finance business partnership to all team members in the business.
We are an engineering and industrial supplies company based in Industrial area in Nairobi.
We provide electrical engineering, pneumatics, tools, and personal protective equipment with industries across East Africa.We offer end-to-end technical support and supplies to our clients to ensure smooth operations of their manufacturing processes.
Job Description
- Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department
- Type accurately, prepare and maintain accounting documents and records
- Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings and statements
- Reconcile accounts in a timely manner
- Daily enter key data of financial transactions in database
- Provide assistance and support to company personnel
- Research, track and restore accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies
- Inform management and compile reports/summaries on activity areas
- Function in accordance with established standards, procedures and applicable laws
- Update all company files and assist with filing statutory returns
Qualifications
- At least ATC Final to CPA section two
- At least 20 years old
- Computer literate-Knowledge of Excel spreadsheets is a must
- Knowledge of QuickBooks Accounting Software is a must
- Be passionate about the profession.
- Be willing to work under no supervision
Terms of Service
6 months and can be converted to full time contract WITH FULL BENEFITS on completion of the contract and show of good performance.
How to Apply
Please send your application with CV and all certificates to this email: hr@motionindustrials.com