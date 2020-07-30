Wednesday, 29 July 2020 – In 2009, controversial TV journalist, Lillian Muli, got married to city businessman, Moses Kanene, in a lavish wedding held at Windsor Hotel.

The pink and white themed wedding was the talk of town because at that time, Lillian was the hottest TV girl in town.

They later flew to Seychelles for their honeymoon but 5 years later, their marriage crumbled.

Lillian accused her husband of adultery and went ahead to file for divorce.

She revealed how her husband had caused her emotional trauma after sleeping with multiple women and mistreating her.

Lillian Muli’s husband has since moved on and is currently dating a beautiful lady called Grace Nungari.

Grace is a banker by profession and a mother of two.

She also happens to be a widow.

We look at 15 photos of the pretty lady, who has swept the heart of Lillian Muli’s ex-husband.































