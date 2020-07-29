Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 544 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country so far to 19,125.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of Covid-19 in the country, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 5,259 samples.

At the same time the CS said 113 people have since recovered from the virus with the total number of recoveries now at 8,021.

On the rising number of new cases, the CS said that the cold weather could be a contributing factor as he urged young men to be careful.

“It is possible the weather is also part of the reason COVID-19 figures are going up.”

“It is the flu season,”

“Young men should be very careful the possible side effects some of these diseases will have,” the CS said.

But on a sad note, 12 more patients succumbed to the virus raising the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 311.

The CS also reiterated that the sale of alcohol at eateries was banned because it deters the social distancing measures aimed at combating the spread of the virus.

He went on to advice Kenyans to channel the money they would have spent on alcohol on other projects.

“Wengine walikuwa wamezoea pombe sana,

“Sema asante kwa Mungu ameleta mambo ambayo itakuzuia kwenda bar.

“Pesa ungetumia kwa pombe, nunulia bibi na watoto zawadi, angalia nyumba yako.

“I am one of those who used to enjoy a drink “Kagwe special” but now I will channel the cash towards something else like buying someone a mask,” the CS stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST