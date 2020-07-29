Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has blasted Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Senator Johnson Sakaja for not leading by example and being drunkards.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, Winnie said that Nairobians are better off without its elected officials because majority of them are drunkards who spend most of their time in bars instead of serving Wananchi.

“Nairobi elected officials need to give us all a break.”

“Both Gov and Senator are drunk, DG missing, county assembly is just kelele.”

“Nobody is working.”

“I haven’t seen my MCA since 2017.”

“Scrap the whole county and leave us in peace yawa!” Winnie stated.

Senator Sakaja, was arrested on July 18th after he was found drinking after curfew hours in the company of 10 others.

Sonko, who has a dozen of corruption cases, is always drunk and he does nothing to improve the lives of Nairobians.

The Kenyan DAILY POST