Wednesday July 29, 2020 – In a bid to appease the Nandi community and by extension the Kalenjins, the ruling Jubilee Party plans to kick out Deputy Secretary General, Caleb Kositany, and replace him with a fellow Nandi, Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny.

Kositany, who doubles up as the Soy MP, a constituency in Uasin Gishu County, is a vocal supporter of Deputy President William Ruto while Kuttuny, who represents Cherangany which is in Trans Nzoia County, is a supporter of Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga’s handshake.

Kuttuny will be rewarded with the post for his support for the Building Bridges Initiative which saw him become the key speaker from the Kalenjin community during public rallies held across the country before they were halted due to the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19.

According to sources, the move to appoint Kuttuny to replace Kositany is meant to appease the Nandi community whose son will be losing the big seat in Jubilee for supporting Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid as his replacement will come from the community.

Nandis are second in numbers to the Kipsigis among the Kalenjin community.

Sources further added that the move to appoint Kuttuny as the Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary General is also informed by the realization that the Nandis of Trans Nzoia, unlike those in Uasin Gishu which is the home turf of the Deputy President, are likely to cast their lot with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s wing in 2022 polls.

In contrast, Ruto enjoys massive support in Uasin Gishu and hence it will be unwise to appoint Kositany’s replacement from the region because the appointment will have little impact on the ground.

